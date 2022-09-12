Southbound closure resumes for Stamford’s Red Lion Square works

From Monday 12 September at 9am, the following traffic management will be put back in place until the scheme is completed in October:

Full southbound closure of Red Lion Square and St John’s Street with a signed diversion route in place via A6121 West Street, A6121 North Street, A6121 East Street, A1175 Brazenose Lane, A1175 St Leonard’s Street, A1175 Wharf Road, B1081 St Mary’s Hill, B1081 St Mary’s Street, B1081 St John’s Street, Red Lion Square.

Northbound traffic will remain unaffected

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “With the Burghley Horse Trials now complete, we’re set to fully recommence work at Red Lion Square next Monday.

“This means reinstating the traffic management that was in place before we closed the square for four weeks last month – so a southbound closure of the square and St John’s Street, with Red Lion Street also closed.

“Over the next month, the team will be completing works to the wide pedestrian crossing near All Saint’s Church, adjacent to the newsagents and the pedestrian crossing at the bottom of Red Lion Street.

“They’ll also be finishing the installation of the expansion joints and white lining.

“All being well, we’re expecting to have the whole scheme complete by mid-October.

“In the meantime, I want to remind everyone that Stamford is still open for business.

“Access for pedestrians will be maintained throughout the rest of the project, so it’s still business as usual in and around Red Lion Square.”