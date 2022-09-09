Special service in memory of Her Majesty The Queen at Lincoln Cathedral

Evensong at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday will be a special service in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

On Thursday, September 8, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The Cathedral opened at 8am on Friday, September 9 for people to sign the book of condolence, light candles and pray until 8pm. The special Evensong service will take place at 5.30pm.

Those wishing to leave floral tributes can do so on the Dean’s Green on the north side of the Cathedral.

There will be no admission charges to the Cathedral during the period of national mourning and further updates on opening times and services will be added online here over the weekend.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family on the news of the death of our much beloved Queen Elizabeth.

“Since the day of her coronation in 1953, her life has been one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth.

“She has brought great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example of Christian discipleship and witness as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

“We give thanks for her life and deeply mourn her passing.

“We pray at this moment of great sorrow for the Royal family and all who mourn.

“May they know the consolation that the Lord is in our midst and turns the darkness of death into the dawn of new life, and the sorrow of parting into the joy of heaven.”

