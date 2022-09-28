Touching tributes as benches installed in memory of two Boston children

Maintaining the legacy of both Roberts and Kelsey in Boston

A local business has created bench tributes for two young people from Boston who tragically died in recent times – ensuring their memory lives on in the town they called home.

Boston has recently dealt with a series of heartbreaking incidents involving children, surrounding both criminal and health tragedies of young people in the town across the past couple of years.

Two benches have been made by a local family-run business to pay homage to two of these children, Roberts Buncis, 12, and Kelsey Ingamells, 18, who lost their lives in equally cruel but differing circumstances.

The benches were delivered and installed on Friday, September 23, by local business Magnus Furniture, following funding from the families and schools of Kelsey and Roberts.

Roberts Buncis

One bench is for 12-year-old boy Roberts Buncis, who was tragically and savagely murdered by 15-year-old school friend Marcel Grzeszcz in December 2020.

Buncis had been lured into woodland near his home in Fishtoft, where he was stabbed more than 70 times just days before his 13th birthday. Grzeszcz was sentenced to life with a minimum 17-year term in prison in November last year.

Latvian-born Roberts lived with his father and was a pupil at local school Haven High Academy, with his funeral attracting hundreds of his friends and loved ones to line the streets and pay their respects.

His father Edgars said he had “lost his destination” and “purpose” with the passing of his son, passionately stating: “My life is in the cemetery.”

Kelsey Ingamells

Kelsey was a warrior her whole life. She spent large portions of her time on earth suffering with cystic fibrosis, living in and out of hospital before eventually undergoing a double lung transplant at just 14 years old.

Her recovery in hospital lasted four months, before she returned home in January 2018 to embark on her exciting new lease of life.

Little did the family know that just two years later, the nation would be struck by a deadly respiratory virus by the name of COVID-19, which forced Kelsey’s parents to shield her from the public as much as possible – in order to protect her from serious illness.

This was done successfully through 2020, and Kelsey even landed herself a job at Westford Lakes cafe when the country opened back up again. However, in February 2022, she caught COVID and her health took a turn.

She started getting chest pains and was taken to hospital in Nottingham, but the virus had swarmed her lungs and her immune system tragically shut down on May 10. Kelsey was just 18 years old when she died.

Kelsey’s mother Jasia described her daughter as “the most fantastic person ever”, and wanted to pay tribute in the best way possible.

“Anyone who met Kelsey was honoured to do so, she lit a room up during the most difficult times. Even after her struggles in hospital the first thing she would do is smile.

“We wanted to keep her legacy in the town, and it’s nice for people to have somewhere to go and reflect on her life. It almost feels like you are with Kelsey at the bench.”

Magnus, the family-run business based between Horncastle and Boston told The Lincolnite: “For the past two years we have been creating affordable, yet long lasting memory benches for families who would like somewhere to reflect and remember a loved one.

“Sometimes the high costs of traditional memorial benches can mean families cannot afford them, our benches allow them that joy from as little as £190 with free delivery within Lincolnshire.

“Although these two particular benches were commissioned by the family and school, as part of our company mission we do offer a monthly bench donation to families who have lost a child, or children who have a lost parent, focusing on the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire areas.”

Also in Boston, plans are in place for a permanent tribute to 9-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed to death in the town in July this year.