Fundraiser for Lilia Valutyte memorial in Boston set up by family friend

A crowdfunder has been set up in a bid to raise enough money for a memorial of nine-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte, after she was stabbed to death in Boston.

The Boston community has been brought to its knees by the tragic death of Lilia Valutyte – a nine-year-old girl found dead with a stab wound on Fountain Lane, at around 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

A police appeal for information went national, and on Saturday, July 30 a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Deividas Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was then charged with murder and appeared at both Lincoln Magistrates and Crown Court on Monday, August 1. He is due to appear again at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 19.

People have continued to pay tribute to Lilia in the form of laying flowers, gifts and cards in her memory at the corner of Fountain Lane – the scene of her horrendous death.

Now, something more permanent appears to be in the pipeline, as an online crowdfunder has been organised to gather funds for a special Lilia memorial.

The fundraiser, set up by Dmitrij Kondratcik, believed to be a friend of Lilia’s mother, aims to raise £10,000 in order to get a memorial put up in Lilia’s hometown of Boston.

Set up on Monday evening, it now stands at £235 at the time of reporting, and you can donate to it by visiting the JustGiving page here.

Dmitrij said on the fundraiser: “Recent days will be recorded as one of the darkest and saddest days in our memory. Little angel, Lilia, was stabbed and died. She loved her family and friends, was always friendly and happy and loved to dance.

“No one can bring her back, and her family and friends will always live with a void that can never be filled. We understand that it is a hard time for everyone, but we ask you to donate anything you can, so her parents can fulfil their wish and build a memorial for Lilia.”