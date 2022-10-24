Plans approved for former Post Office in Boston

It will become flats and business space

A historic Post Office building will be converted into flats and business space under newly-approved plans.

The Grade II-listed building on Boston’s Wide Bargate has sat empty since 2013.

Red Lion Bargate Ltd submitted plans for 22 flats and ground floor commercial space, saying it was ‘unviable’ to use the whole building for commercial space.

Boston Borough Council approved the scheme to bring life back to the building, which in a state of “physical decline”.

However, this isn’t the first time that change has been promised.

An application was also granted in 2013 for flats and business space, but didn’t materialise.

The building was put up for sale by Savills and Bruce Mather Estate Agents in 2018.

A report by council officers said: “The re-use of this building would secure the future viability and upkeep of the asset, and as such would enhance the building.”

It added that necessary alternations would cause some harm to the building’s historic character, but would ensure its future.

A listed building application has also been granted to make the changes.

The planning application from Red Lion said: “It is proposed to retain a commercial use on the ground floor of the building thereby ensuring that an active frontage is retained.

“The change of the remainder of the building to residential use will also contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre as a whole, as it will increase the number of people living within it and reliant upon it for goods and services.

“It will also bring a listed building back into active use, thereby helping to preserve the building and the character and appearance of the Boston Conservation Area.”

