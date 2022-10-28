Date set for reopening of Yarborough Leisure Centre swimming pool

Yarborough Leisure Centre’s swimming pool is set to reopen in January after a year of repairs.

Active Nation say they hope to welcome swimmers back on Monday, January 2.

Lincoln’s only public swimming pool was forced to shut after structural issues were discovered in the roof above it.

Yarborough Leisure Centre has thanked customers for their patience during the “frustrating” time.

The pool originally closed January 6 2021, and it was initially hoped the works would only take a week.

However, “essential maintenance works” meant that it has been shut for nearly 12 months.

Operators Active Nation said: “It is with great pleasure that we can now confirm the main pool will re-open to the public on Monday, 2nd January 2023.

“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding – its been frustrating for us too, but the end is in sight!

“Thank you to City of Lincoln Council who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this key community leisure service re-opens and is sustainable for many years to come.”

Customers have been promised special offers once the pool reopens.

Business manager Peter Cheeseman said: “The pool works have progressed really fast, and we’re very much on track to finish that work before Christmas.

“For our existing members, we will be contacting you over the next few months to get your memberships reinstated, unfrozen and get you active ready for January 2.

“We’ve been missing you and want to get you back as soon as possible.”

The teaching pool has remained open throughout the work for children’s swimming and lessons.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council, had previous described the repairs as “exceptionally complex and challenging.”

He said during the summer: “With all projects such as this, we would usually spend months on the planning process prior to closure. This ensures that the works create as little disruption as possible.

“However, as we had to close the main pool suddenly following a routine inspection, this work has had to be done after closure rather than before.”