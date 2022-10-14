Disappointment over Lincoln village housing development

Residents say the access road is already in poor condition

Cherry Willingham residents are disappointed by the approval of a major new housing development in the village.

The council gave permission for 144 new homes on a field off Rudgard Avenue, but residents say it will cause traffic problems.

The new homes will be accessed by a narrow cul-de-sac which is also used by lorries delivering to village shops.

Taylor Lindsey Homes have promised to improve the junction as part of the project.

However, residents said that the entrance point was still completely unsuitable.

Sid Calam said: “I was totally opposed to it from the start. We were initially told there would be less homes, but it’s grown to more than 140.

“This road is already in an awful state from all the lorries that come down here, including the footpath, and it’s only going to get worse.

“There’s no space to add another footpath for the new residents on the other side either.

“I feel sorry for the homes which are going to have three storey properties overlooking them.

“The schools won’t cope with all the new children either, and it’s already impossible to get into the doctor’s surgery – I go to Nettleham instead.”

Chris Judson, whose home will be overlooked by the development, said: “It’s disappointing as we thought that was a protected field.

“We’ve been here 26 years, and for a lot of that time there’s been horses in there. It’s a shame that’s being replaced by a row of houses.

“We can understand why it’s happened though – people want homes, houses get built. It happens everywhere.

“Hopefully it won’t affect house prices in the area too much.

“The access is a concern, as there’s only one entrance which is already used by lorries going to the shops – that’s an odd choice.”

Another resident said they understood that there were plans to add a second access point onto Thornton Way if a future extension was approved.

However, that could be years away.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee had also raised concerns over traffic and overcrowding when it met last week.

However, they felt that they didn’t have a legal basis for refusing and would likely lose an appeal.

The plans were eventually approved “with regret”.

The outline application includes 33 two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, 58 three-bedroom homes, 33 three-bedroom detached and 20 four bedroom detached houses.