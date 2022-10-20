STACK plans £3m investment in new Lincoln leisure complex

It will create 160 jobs, and open next year

A new leisure and entertainment complex is set to bring £3 million of investment to Lincoln.

The former St Marks Railway Station was given permission to become STACK Lincoln last week.

Planning officers gave unanimous approval for transformation of the premises, which were most recently Argos and Lakeland stores.

The ambitious scheme will create space for five bars, ten street food outlets, a large coffee shop, roof terrace and a central plaza area with a balcony.

No specific names have been lined up yet.

It will be the first venture for the Danieli Group outside the north-east, where two ‘container villages’ currently are being run in Newcastle and Sunderland.

The renovation of the historic Lincoln railway station will give a very different atmosphere, although is said to be just as ambitious.

The project is expected to create 160 jobs, and will open by late spring 2023.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, said: “STACK Sunderland and STACK Newcastle have been incredibly popular and successful,” he said.

“It’s a much loved brand which provides a great experience for visitors of all ages.

“We have huge plans to roll out the STACK brand nationally and are delighted to have Lincoln as our first site outside of the North East and to be able to breathe new life into this amazing building.”

It will offer a much-needed boost for the St Marks Shopping Centre after the departure of a number of shops, including Costa Coffee.

Work on the former station is expected to begin soon.

Valerie Johnson, Centre Manager at St Marks Shopping Centre, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome STACK to St Marks.

“This is a fantastic addition to the scheme and the old train station provides a unique backdrop to this exciting concept. We believe STACK will be incredibly popular with the people of Lincoln.”