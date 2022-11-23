Carlton Centre chaos: ‘Give kids positive futures, not ASBOs’

Residents fear they will return without something better to do

Youths will begin terrorising the Carlton Centre again if they aren’t giving something to do, a resident has warned.

Shoppers at the Lincoln retail park have endured months of intimidation and abuse from gangs of young people.

Police have had success in moving them on in recent weeks, thanks to dispersal orders and civil injunctions.

However, there are fears that groups will simply find a new area or return within months if no alternative youth facilities are provided.

Kimberley Swain, who lives in the St Giles area, is part of the group trying to get them better options.

“Kids have been causing mayhem on the Carlton Centre for a year – it has been a long, lengthy process for police to get the dispersal orders,” she said.

“This weekend, there will be a flock of around 40 kids looking for a new place to gather together. They won’t simply stop hanging out with their friends.

“If they cause more trouble, the police will have to start the work all over again, and this will keep going unless we provide them suitable facilities.

“They’re the forgotten generation. There’s nothing on St Giles, the Carlton Centre or Nettleham for them to do.

“The St Giles youth centre burned down in 2016, and hasn’t been replaced.

“There are toddler and parent groups available, and various groups for adults, but nothing for anyone of school age.”

A civil injunction was handed last week to a 15-year-old girl who was believed to be one of the “ringleaders” of the trouble.

She can be arrested and brought back to court if she re-enters the Carlton Centre, Deacon Road retail park or Greetwell Quarry without an adult.

48-hour dispersal orders have also been used to ban groups of youths from loitering in the area.

Residents are now working with local councillors to explore more funding for the area and create places for youths to go.

Premier League Kicks, a youth outreach programme which offers free training and workshops, has agreed to expand to the north side of Lincoln.

Other local groups are keen to help, but need a suitable space or funding.

Kimberley believes youth engagement is the only long-term solution to the anti-social behaviour problem.

“There’s been a lot of negativity around what’s happened at the Carlton Centre. We’re trying to turn it into something positive for the kids.

“The kids have come out of lockdown and might not have any positive role models to give them guidance.

“Parents, business owners and councillors are determined to get some change.

“Gainsborough used to have a similar problem with youths at Marshall’s Yard – the Positive Futures programme helped address that.

“Unfortunately, there’s no money in the community to pay for what we want. A lot of people live in poverty, and are struggling to find money to heat their homes. Funding needs to come from elsewhere.”

A Facebook group which is open to all residents of Lincoln North has been set up to help co-ordinate efforts to improve the area.

