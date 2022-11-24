Deepings Leisure Centre won’t reopen after repairs cancelled

There were shouts of “You’ve let the Deepings down”

The Deepings Leisure Centre will be permanently closed despite hopes for a last-minute reprieve.

South Kesteven District Council voted to scrap the £10.5m repairs due to the escalating costs in a heated meeting.

Opposition councillors criticised the ‘breakneck’ decision which was announced only seven days ago.

They urged that all other options be explore to keep it open, but the administration said the project would risk the economic future of the council.

There was vocal dismay from residents at the outcome, with shouts of: “You’ve let the people of the Deepings down.”

Council Leader Kelham Cooke said: “We can’t keep spending money that we cannot afford. It’s a bitter pill to swallow. None of us wanted to be making this decision.

“I am sorry that the council has failed over the years to manage the facility, but it has now got to the point where it’s unsafe.”

The council said that rising energy, construction and borrowing costs meant the annual bill had doubled since originally approved.

Councillor Gloria Johnson (Conservative) added that continuing with the repairs would be “irresponsible and downright dangerous”.

She claimed residents would face austerity for the 25 years it would take to repay the sum.

Councillor Judy Stevens (Conservative) broke with her party and passionately urged a rethink.

“We can’t just walk away from something we have provided for 48 years,” she said, asking councillors to look at their conscience. “You don’t have to leave us with nothing.”

There was criticism that the council hadn’t opted for quick repairs when the centre closed last summer, rather than the full £10m refurbishment that became unaffordable.

Independent councillors said more discussion was needed before a decision was made.

However, their amendment asking for more exploration of options was defeated.

Alliance SK Councillor Phil Dilks described the situation as a “betrayal” as he presented previous Conservative party leaflets promising two new leisure centres for South Kesteven.

Councillor Virginia Moran (AllianceSK) said: “If there had been space, there would be 50 people from the Deepings in here imploring you – begging you – not to close it.”

She accused the council of “leaving the leisure centre to rot.”

Councillors were told that the LCC would be unable to offer funding or partnership due to their own financial challenges.

The final vote was 27 in favour to 13 against.

The public seating was full throughout the three-hour debate, with more than 100 people following online.