“I’ve no confidence in the system”: Lincoln stalking victim’s location leaked by authorities

A woman stalked by her ex-husband says she was let down by authorities after it took years to get justice.

Niki Wilson, originally from Lincoln, says she had to leave home for her safety after a campaign of harassment.

She was horrified after her new location, and the school her children attended, was accidentally leaked by social workers.

Lincolnshire County Council has admitted responsibility and apologised, while the police say they are committed to taking action against stalkers.

Niki’s ex-husband has now pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence, and has been given a four month sentence, suspended for a year.

She says she “doesn’t have any confidence left in the system” to protect victims.

Her nightmare began when their 12 year “toxic” relationship finally broke down in 2020.

Her ex-partner became “obsessed and bitter” after their separation, she claims, coming to her home several times a day and scaring her.

She called police repeatedly, but officers said they were unable to act as he was still on the tenancy.

After several months of living in fear, she was able to get a restraining order.

However, she says that her ex-partner found ways to harass her indirectly by spreading lies on social media, causing her to get abuse in the street.

The CPS initially decided not to press charges when he was arrested in 2020, although Niki successfully used a victim’s right to review.

In the meantime, she was forced to move to a location where he couldn’t find her, along with her two oldest children.

However, she was horrified to find that he was invited to attend a meeting with social workers about their child, disclosing where they were now going to school.

She fears this could have had serious consequences.

Lincolnshire County Council admitted in a letter to Niki that this should never have happened.

She says the experience has left her with a psychogenic stammer triggered by the trauma.

“How can we tell people that help is out there? I don’t have any confidence left in the system,” she said.

“Lessons need to be learned. It’s too late for me – the damage is already done.”

She is also concerned that the sentence is a “slap on the wrist” which won’t prevent him from continuing his behaviour.

Lincolnshire Police said that they are committed to tackling stalkers, and she still has a restraining order in place as protection.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop said: “Stalking and harassment are often among the most complex offences that police and prosecutors deal with, and frequently involve victims who have faced harrowing experiences at the hands of manipulative offenders. We are committed to bringing offenders to justice and safeguarding victims at the earliest opportunity.

“As well as her former husband’s sentence, he is also the subject of a restraining order. This is a court order which prohibits him from doing certain things such as contacting the victim or attending her place of work or home address. Breaching a restraining order is a criminal offence.

“Victims are at the heart of every investigation, and we are sorry his victim didn’t feel we had communicated with her as well as we should have done.

“We welcome the opportunity to understand where mistakes are made, and following a thorough internal review, the officer involved has been given advice to learn from this case. We have also offered our apologies to the victim.”

Lincolnshire County Council are still looking into aspects of Niki’s complaint.

Tara Jones, interim assistant director for children’s safeguarding, said: “We take all complaints seriously, and the investigation into this case is ongoing. In light of this, we are unable to comment further at this time.”