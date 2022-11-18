Man arrested in Skegness jailed for killing his brother

He was also sentenced for the attempted wounding of his mum

A man who was arrested in Skegness as part of a murder investigation in Coventry has been jailed for 20 years for killing his brother and assaulting his mother, who has since also died.

Steven Barnes previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter of his 57-year-old brother Paul Hawkesford-Barnes on the grounds of diminished responsibility and attempted wounding of his mum Irene.

His brother Paul was found dead at their mother’s address in Hopedale Close in Coventry with head and upper body injuries in March this year.

West Midlands Police previously said the injuries were consistent with him being subjected to a sustained assault and a blood-stained, damaged guitar was found nearby.

Paul had been helping to care for his mother who was aged in her 80s and suffering with dementia. She was discovered at the same time with facial injuries and has since passed away. Police said this is not as a direct result of her injuries.

Steven Barnes, 64, of Telfer Road in Coventry, was jailed for 20 years when he appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Friday, November 18.

For the attempting wounding of his mum he will receive a four year sentence to run concurrent.

The family have spoken of their ongoing devastation and in a statement Paul’s wife Juliet Hawkesford-Barnes said: “Our children and I are truly devastated at the loss of Paul and the unforgivable events that Paul and Irene suffered.

“Paul was a friendly, loyal and funny person with a huge personality, his death has left a huge hole in the lives of our family and many of his friends.

“We would like to thank West Midlands Police and Victim Support for all their hard work, guidance and support during these terrible months. As a family we ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve and deal with this traumatic loss.”

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, added: “What happened that night has ripped apart a family. It’s hard to imagine the pain and suffering they’ve all experienced at the loss of Paul and Irene.

“This was a brutal attack on Paul and what happened to him, along with her own recollections of what went on, will undoubtedly have impacted upon Irene. Our thoughts remain with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”

