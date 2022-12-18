Lincoln Castle Academy to benefit from government funding programme

A Lincoln school placed in special measures after an inadequate Ofsted report will receive government funding as part of a regeneration programme across the education sector.

The government’s School Rebuilding Programme, dedicated to improving schools across the country, will provide funding to transform 500 schools across England – with 239 new schools announced on Friday, December 16.

One of those schools is Lincoln Castle Academy off Riseholme Road, which was recently placed in special measures due to an inadequate rating from Ofsted inspectors in September.

This prompted a Termination Warning Notice being sent to the school’s management, Harbour Learning Trust, warning of cancelling any funding agreements if “significant improvement” wasn’t made at the school.

However, the government has now announced the latest batch of schools across England to benefit from the Conservatives’ ten-year School Rebuilding Programme – backed by £1.8 billion of funding this financial year.

A total of 239 schools across England were included in the latest batch of funding.

This funding will help Lincoln Castle Academy deliver state-of-the-art learning environments for pupils, including new classrooms, science labs, sports hall and dining halls.

Most of these projects will take place and be completed over the next three to five years.

Some £705,145,523 has been allocated to Lincolnshire schools for the 2023/24 financial year as part of the dedicated schools grant, a near £500 million increase from the last financial year – though recoupment has not yet been factored into the final value.

Commenting, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said: “The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

Also included in the list of 239 schools was Horncastle Primary School, news which was welcomed by local MP Victoria Atkins.

The Louth & Horncastle MP said: “From working with the school during the pandemic, to secure more digital devices to support families with online learning, I know the team at Horncastle Primary School works tirelessly to teach, support and motivate every child so that they can thrive.

“I am delighted that through this funding they will now have the environment and classrooms to support them in inspiring students to reach their potential.”

