Lincoln Cathedral to host stunning light and sound display tour

Lincoln Cathedral will be taken over by a sea of bright colours next year, as a spectacular Life by Luxmuralis display comes to the city’s landmark building in February.

Life by Luxmuralis is a touring creative collaboration between artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, who use Son-et-Lumiere installation and sound art pieces to transform historic areas and buildings with beams of light and design.

It is done to reinterpret the sense of place and space, creatively inviting members of the public to identify with the subject and subliminal messaging of the artwork in question.

Sound and light is projected onto architectural features to envelope the space visitors walk through, immersing them in soundscapes they hear and expressive multicolour lighting they see.

The installation has toured across the country and will now be coming to Lincoln Cathedral between February 15 and 18, 2023 – offering locals to explore the sense of wonder within life on earth.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-16, while under 5’s go free. These can be purchased from the Lincoln Cathedral website.

David Harper composed the musical pieces you will hear at the event, collecting soundtracks from the Pitt Rivers Museum, while the visual imagery is supplied and created by artist Peter Walker.

Walker interpreted Natural History Museum Oxford collections, aiming to highlight the architectural design features of the cathedrals the show operates within.

To see some of the great examples of past works from Life by Luxmuralis, visit the Projection Art Gallery website.

