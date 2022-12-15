Lincoln’s festive reindeer decoration damaged again – and won’t be fixed

Decorations could be behind cages and barriers next year

The large reindeer on the Brayford, forming part of Lincoln’s citywide Christmas decorations, has been damaged for the third time this year and now cannot be fully repaired.

The seven-metre reindeer was part of a large city lights switch-on event on November 17, as Lincoln’s Christmas decorations burst into colour in the evening and got everyone into the festive spirit.

The Christmas lights were illuminated and organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group and Fizzco, in a bid to put Lincoln on the map as a place to visit over the festive season.

However, just four days after it was installed and lit up, the reindeer suffered damage believed to be from someone climbing on the structure.

The reindeer was then damaged again, but thankfully it was fully repaired on both occasions and enjoyed by the public for the rest of November and throughout the early parts of December.

However, on Thursday, December 15, Lincoln Business Improvement Group confirmed that the structure had been damaged for a third time, though this time it is beyond repair.

For the remaining duration of the reindeer being out on the Brayford, it will now only be partially lit as a result of the damage.

The incident has now prompted organisers to reconsider plans for next year, given that this is the second year in a row we have witnessed damage to the Christmas decorations.

It has sparked extreme frustration for organisers and designers of the sculpture, with both Lincoln BIG and Fizzco expressing disappointment at the incident repeating itself.

Plans could now be in place for the decorations to be behind barriers in 2023 in order to avoid damage in future, with Lincoln BIG calling it a “consistent battle against vandalism”.

Lee Roberts, Head of Operations for Lincoln BIG said: “I am extremely disappointed and frustrated that yet again the Christmas lights have been damaged.

“We have been planning hard for months how to dress the city differently this year and how we can welcome everyone to Lincoln and showcase the city during challenging times for everyone.

“Building on last year and the success of the light trail concept, our aim this year was to provide opportunities for people to explore Lincoln and make lasting memories for themselves and their families.

“A lot of hard work, time and money has been invested in the Christmas illuminations and it is extremely disappointing that yet again the actions of a mindless individual or small group of individuals has had a negative impact on the city.”

Fizzco’s Founder and Company Director, Wendy Clarkson, explains: “Fizzco has worked with Lincoln BIG all year to plan and create something magical for Christmas in Lincoln.

“Unfortunately, and frustratingly the continued vandalism of the Giant 7-metre Reindeer has led to extensive time and labour commitments as well as financial expense for both our company and Lincoln BIG.

“Something that was meant to be a new and exciting addition to the Festive Light trail for everyone in Lincoln to enjoy has been ruined by a few individuals without care or thought for others in their community.

“This is now the second year in a row that Christmas features in Lincoln have been vandalised over the Christmas period, making it challenging when planning to expand the Light Trail in 2023”.