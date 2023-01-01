£1.1k court bill for man found with drugs and knuckle duster at home

Lincoln-based manufacturer and installer of quality double glazing Jackson Windows has been shortlisted as a finalist in six categories in 2023 GGP Installer Awards.

Hosted by the industry’s leading publisher Glass & Glazing Products and judged by an independent panel of industry experts including industry regulators FENSA and CERTASS, the national GGP Installer Awards celebrate the excellence and hard work of the UK’s very best windows, doors, and conservatory installation companies, both in residential and commercial sectors.

Four projects by Jackson Windows now stand a chance to win in the ‘Best Installation – Conservatory’, ‘Best Installation – Residential under £20,000’, ‘Best Installation – Residential over £20,000’ and ‘Best Installation – Commercial’ categories. The efforts and achievements of Jackson Windows staff have also impressed the judges. The company’s production manager Kenny King has been shortlisted for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ while their trade sales representative Nicky Wyles has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Rising Star’ category.

“Being shortlisted in six categories in the glass and glazing industry’s most prestigious awards is an incredible achievement. It recognises the hard work of all our colleagues and reflects the very high standards to which our teams work” said Jackson Windows managing director Jeremy Wetherall.

“The past 12 months have been very strong for Jackson Windows and for our parent company Tradeglaze. We have accelerated our expansion plans and invested several six-figure sums in new machinery for our uPVC, Aluminium and glass factories. We have purchased new software, upgraded our vehicle fleet and invested in new training programmes to make sure our people have the best levels of expertise to help our customers transform their homes.

“Jackson Windows is synonymous with exceptional quality products and a five-star customer service. Last year we – like many others in our industry – faced unprecedented challenges due to escalating costs of materials, significant energy price increases, combined with economic uncertainty in the country. Our teams however continue stepping up to every challenge in order to manufacture and install beautiful windows, doors, conservatories and curtain walling for our customers.

“It’s an incredible honour to have been named a six-time finalist in the GGP Installer Awards. It demonstrates our versatility and expertise across a full range of categories, from smaller-scale residential projects, through to sophisticated conservatories as well as large, very complex commercial projects where we work with multiple contractors. I could not be more proud of our teams” concluded Jeremy Wetherall.

Winners of the 2023 GGP Installer Awards are set to be announced on 16 March 2023, at The Midland Hotel in Manchester. The event will bring together installers from the length and breadth of the country to celebrate excellence in the glass and glazing industry and to discuss new products and ideas for further improving experience for customers.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now