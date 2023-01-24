Bakkavor to close Lincolnshire salads factory, affecting 300 jobs

It will close by the middle of this year

Food manufacturer Bakkavor will close its salads factory in Sutton Bridge near Holbeach by the end of June 2023, affecting around 300 jobs.

Bakkavor blamed “significant market-wide headwinds” for the closure.

The company provides meals for major supermarket chains and employs around 16,000 people across the country, including at multiple sites in Lincolnshire.

Bakkavor says it will be doing “everything we can” to support colleagues in finding new roles, including offering comparable roles at other sites to weekly paid colleagues.

A jobs fair will be held at the factory to assist affected staff members in finding new work elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As detailed in our trading update, we will be closing our salads site in Sutton Bridge within H1 2023.

“As significant market-wide headwinds persist, we have implemented a group-wide plan to protect profits.

“Under this plan, we have taken decisive action which included a detailed review of our UK footprint resulting in the proposed closure of Bakkavor Salads in Sutton Bridge – volumes will transfer to other UK sites that have the capacity and capabilities to continue to fully service our customers.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.