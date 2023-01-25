Bye bye Yo Yo, hello Vesta! New restaurant replacing Lincoln Chinese buffet

A new global buffet restaurant is set to replace Yo Yo In Beijing in Lincoln, which last year had two one-star food hygiene ratings in a row.

Yo Yo In Beijing opened in Lincoln on St Marks Street in 2007 and served an all-you-can-eat buffet style offering until recently.

Workers were seen outside the restaurant putting banners in the window, which read “Vesta Global Buffet. Coming Soon”.

It is not yet clear whether this is a rebrand, or a takeover by new owners, but the inside of the restaurant is more empty than usual, and suggests that Yo Yo In Beijing as we know is already permanently closed.

When The Lincolnite asked staff on site for more information about what was happening, they said that the manager was not there and not available to speak to at that time.

Back in February 2022, Yo Yo In Beijing was inspected before being given a one-star rating.

Inspectors called for improvements across the board, mainly in the management of food safety. A follow-up inspection in October last year flagged up the exact same issues as before.

Yo Yo In Beijing’s website also disappeared, with the domain no longer being connected to the Lincoln-based Chinese restaurant.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said at the time that “we apologise that we did not do a good job and let our customers down” and “we are trying our best to improve according to the hygiene inspection report,” but it appears Yo Yo is no more and a new venture is beginning.

