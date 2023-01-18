Dates set for fresh ambulance strikes in Lincolnshire

Accusing the government of stopping any pay deal from happening

Trade unions blamed “the cold, dead hands of Number 10 and 11 Downing Street” on fresh ambulance strikes affecting Lincolnshire and beyond in the coming weeks.

The GMB Union announced four new days of strike action across eight ambulance services in England and Wales – taking place on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, which covers the Greater Lincolnshire area, will be one of those affected by the strikes, as staff call for fairer pay terms and better working conditions.

Picket lines have already been held outside Lincoln’s blue lights hub on South Park in both December and January, meaning there will have been strike action in the ambulance service for four consecutive months by the time March concludes.

Read: Striking Lincolnshire ambulance workers call on government to act on NHS crisis

The latest batch of national strikes will see more than 10,000 ambulance workers represented by the GMB take part – likely causing delays in the service on the affected days.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will be joining the picket lines in February and March – and tensions have arguably never been higher between the workforce and the government.

At a Lincoln picket line on January 11, one paramedic told The Lincolnite that the primary reason for these strikes are concerns over distribution of staff and the inability to make patient care a priority due to issues facing the NHS at the moment.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay came under fire for his reported comments to Unite the Union bosses, where he said “productivity” must increase within the NHS to justify a pay rise.

EMAS Paramedic Steve Clarke said of these comments: “I think he needs to understand what we do for a living before he starts making comments like that.”

The GMB Union is blaming the government for this continued strike action, accusing ministers of delaying negotiations or ignoring them altogether.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’. Our message to the Government is clear – talk pay now.

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days – playing political games with their scaremongering.

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer. But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action. GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

“It’s up for this government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”

Tina Richardson, Deputy Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We will continue to work with our trade union colleagues closely to support our staff and keep patients safe during these future confirmed periods of industrial action.

“We continue to fully respect the right of our staff to take lawful and peaceful action. However, we are urging national employer and national trade union colleagues to proactively engage and reach a negotiated settlement to the dispute as quickly as possible.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now