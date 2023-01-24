“I’m a full G”: Wanted man ‘taunts police’ on Facebook

A man accused of fighting in his local GP surgery seems to be taunting the force by leaving Facebook comments, taking bets on how long it will take police to catch him.

Lincolnshire Police published an appeal to locate a wanted man on Monday, in connection with a fight at Sleaford Medical Group on January 5.

In the comments section of The Lincolnite‘s story appears to be the culprit himself, Paul White, boasting about not yet being caught.

One reader seems to suggest that if their comment reached 100 likes, Paul himself would reveal himself in the comments section – but it looks as though it didn’t need to hit that total.

A comment was left by a profile called Paul White, replying: “As if, where’s 100 likes? If so let’s have a bet, see how long it takes them [to] catch me.”

The same profile has also been commenting on Lincolnshire Police’s wanted appeal on social media, responding to critics of his appearance.

Commenters were quick to point out the similarities he shares with Peaky Blinders character Arthur Shelby, and popular artist and TV personality Bob Ross.

One person said that he wouldn’t be at the barbers, taking aim at his hairstyle in the custody photo released by police, but Paul responded by saying “I’m sat there right now.”

This earned him praise for “handling it” and Paul couldn’t resist but to boast further, saying: “Coz I ain’t no 0.8 I’m a full g me.”

If you have seen White or know his whereabouts, Lincolnshire Police are asking you to call 101 and quote reference 2300018316.

