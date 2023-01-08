Lincolnshire designer questions whether fast fashion is worth it

A sustainable fashion designer from Lincolnshire has questioned whether fast fashion is worth it — and if it is really necessary.

Sanyukta Shrestha, from the Lincolnshire village of Hagworthingham, has been running her business in the UK for the past 11 years and has been invited to several red carpet events, including the premiere for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in London, where actress Yasmina El-Abd wore one of her sustainable gowns.

She previously dazzled in an eco-friendly gown on the red carpet alongside her aspiring ballerina daughter at the BFI London Film Festival.

Fast fashion is a design, manufacturing and marketing method focused on rapidly producing high volumes of clothing and Sanyukta has given her verdict.

Sanyukta told BBC Look North: “Is it worth (it) to do fast fashion? Is it really necessary?

“It’s more important what you buy, how much you’re going to use it, rather than how many you have bought, because at the end of the day you don’t want to just pile up all the clothes in your wardrobe and not use it, ultimately it’s going to cost your pocket and cost the earth as well.”

Sanyukta added: “All my designs are hand-crafted ethnically and sustainably in Nepal by amazing artisans, which I’m very proud of.”

