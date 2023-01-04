Spalding killer had previous manslaughter of police officer conviction

He was jailed for nine years for the incident in 2000

A killer who murdered one man and tried to murder another in Spalding was previously jailed for the manslaughter of a police officer, it can now be revealed.

Wayne Rule, 46, was jailed for nine years after admitting the manslaughter of policeman Jon Odell, 30, who he struck when the officer was carrying out a speed check in Margate, Kent, before Christmas in 2000.

Following his release from jail Rule later moved to Spalding.

Rule was charged with the murder of Darren Kirk, 52, who died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on December 20, 2021.

He was also accused of the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road, Spalding.

Rule, who lived in Cygnet Court, Spalding, had denied both charges and was due to stand trial later this month.

But Rule today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Rule was remanded into custody and will be sentenced by Mr Justice Holgate on 16 January.

Officer Odell was thrown against the windscreen and carried 50 yards down the road when Rule hit him at 50mph with his Vauxhall Astra.

Rule attempted to swerve a couple of times to pass PC Odell, but the officer moved in the same direction to make the car stop.

Sentencing him at Maidstone Crown Court in 2001, Judge Andrew Patience said: “PC Odell was more than 220 metres away when you saw him. You could have stopped, you should have stopped, but you did not.

“Knowing you were a disqualified driver, you thought only of yourself, your desire to get away.”

