Campaigners to fight proposal for new Boston 24-hour gaming centre

A 24-hour adult gaming company is targeting a new High Street site in Boston after recently withdrawing other plans.

Merkur Slots have acquired the former Cash Generator premises.

It has submitted an application to install its signage along the High Street and Emery Street.

The company encountered strong opposition to its previous plans for a gaming centre with a 24-hour license on Bargate.

It withdrew the application following 70 objections organised by the local Stop The Slots campaign.

However, the company wouldn’t need planning permission for the new premises, since a previous owner had already secured consent.

Stop the Slots have signalled they intend to fight against the new shopfront signs.

A letter which members are encouraged to send to the council describes the proposals as having “an adverse impact on the appearance of the area”.

“The unit is a highly prominent one, occupying a corner position with significant frontage, which would compound the negative effects,” it claims.

Co-founder Suzanne Welberry previously said the group hoped to make Boston “too hot to handle for gaming companies”.

When the previous application was withdrawn, she said: “It sends a message that residents don’t want any more of these in the town centre.

“There were very few dissenters who wanted this plan to go ahead – everyone was appalled by it.

“There are still 15 gaming centres in Boston, so people won’t miss out, but it’s important we don’t have them in the town centre.”

The application is currently available to view and comment on through Boston Borough Council’s website.

