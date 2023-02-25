“Enough is Enough” Skegness anti-immigration protest
No major police incidents reported so far
Around 300 people took part in the “Enough is Enough” march in Skegness on Saturday, February 25.
The event was co-ordinated by far-right organisation The Patriotic Alternative and there was a strong police presence in the town.
The protesters are opposed to a government initiative to house up to 500 asylum seekers and refugees at hotels in seaside town while their applications are processed.
The congregation walked through Skegness from the train station, along the strip to the clock town to make their voices heard about the current situation.
The protest was previously condemned by the Home Office who accused organisers of attempting to “fuel resentment” towards those seeking refuge.
Skegness MP Matt Warman also condemned far-right groups of “shamelessly” exploiting concerns over asylum seekers in hotels.
Lincolnshire Police said there hasn’t been a rise in crime in Skegness, despite online fearmongering. This is after unconfirmed claims circulated in Facebook groups about disorder which is blamed on the temporary migrants.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.