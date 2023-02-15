Government to consider major Gainsborough solar farm plans

The large Cottam Solar Farm application has been accepted by the government’s Planning Inspectorate.

The application near Gainsborough would replace the decommissioned Cottam power station and cover 2800 acres across three separate sites.

Developer Island Green Power says it would generate 60 MegaWatts – enough to power 180,000 homes.

However, campaigners have objected to the scale and number of proposed solar farms in West Lindsey.

The size of the Cottom Solar Farm means it has to be approved by the government, rather than the local council.

The Planning Inspectorate has agreed to consider it, meaning local residents will get an opportunity to have their say.

Members of the public have until March 30 to register as an Interested Party through the Planning Inspectorate website.

A spokesperson for Cottam Solar Project said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. We are grateful to everyone who has taken an interest in our proposals and has spent time engaging with us as we have worked to reach this stage.

“It has been a strong collective effort to submit a robust application for such an important renewable energy project.

“The upcoming examination is a key part of the process. We are looking forward to working with our colleagues, examiners and interested parties to ensure that the Cottam Solar Project can be delivered in the best possible way.”

The project would begin construction early next year if approved, according to the timeline on the developer’s website.

The large Gate Burton and Tillbridge Solar farm applications are also proposed for the Gainsborough area.

The three schemes would cover a total of 10,000 acres, but opponents say this is would occupy too much farmland.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh recetly said: “Nobody minds greener energy, nobody minds solar panels going up.

“But we’re going to have 10,000 acres in West Lindsey, which is way over the top frankly and it’s overdevelopment, so it’s going to be a public inquiry. We’re going to fight it every inch of the way.”

More information on the Cottam Solar Project can be found at www.cottamsolar.co.uk.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.