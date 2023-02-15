More American investment for Lincoln City

Lincoln City are to be the welcome recipient of more investment from the United States, as a consortium of sports professionals offer up six-figure backing for the football club.

The group investing in Lincoln City consists of Pablo Webster, Evan Mitz and Brian Anderson, who all have strong professional football backgrounds in the United States of America.

Pablo is a former professional soccer player who transitioned into investment banking following his early retirement due to injury.

Evan is the chief operating officer at MLS Next Pro expansion side Carolina Core FC, while Brian is a partner and head of the Sports Group at an international law firm.

After the three met as members of the U.S. Soccer Federation Development Council, they served as ambassadors and raised donations for programs to accelerate the development of elite players and coaches.

The initial six-figure investment into Lincoln City Holdings, which will grant WMA Sports Ventures access to board representation at the club, is subject to the EFL’s fit and proper ownership checks.

It comes after fellow American Harvey Jabara invested into Lincoln City back in 2021, before steadily increasing his stake and eventually joining the Imps’ board of directors in February of this year.

WMA Sports Ventures have expressed interest in the Imps for a while now, having been spotted at the University of Bolton Stadium, watching Lincoln take on Bolton Wanderers in League One back in October 2022.

Evan said “Our WMA group includes an outstanding group of our friends and family who share our respect for the history of Lincoln City and want to join us on this journey.”

Pablo said: “We discovered we have a shared passion for investing in professional soccer.”

Brian said: “We investigated dozens of European clubs for more than a year and Lincoln City is the clear standout in terms of leadership, community, values, and long term strategic plan and ambition.”

“This is a long-term investment into the club, where we want to add value to the existing investor group and management team.”

Lincoln City chairman Clive Nates said: “We have partnered with WMA to help drive the club forward and we’re excited to welcome Pablo, Evan and Brian as we seek to create a sustainable and successful club with more exciting seasons ahead for all involved with the Imps.”

