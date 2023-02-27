Lincoln stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in anniversary vigil

On the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the people of Lincoln stood in solidarity with Ukraine by hosting a candlelit vigil and fundraiser event to help victims of the war.

The event was hosted by Lincoln Friends of Ukraine on Friday, February 24 – exactly a year to the day since news broke of Vladimir Putin’s callous attempts to invade Ukraine.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the conflict so far, with a further 13,287 injured by air strikes, open fire combat and more.

It is the second year running that Lincoln has held a candlelit vigil for the people of Ukraine, having gathered hundreds of people outside Lincoln Cathedral in February 2022.

This year’s event started at the Brayford at 5.30pm, with the Ukrainian National Anthem played during the lighting of candles and torches – representing lost lives in the war.

Speeches were held at the Brayford by various members of the vigil, including city councillors, organisers and Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Lincoln, Hamish Falconer.

Flags depicting the yellow and blue of Ukraine’s flag were waved in solidarity, as Lincoln again showed its support

Masses then descended on Grafton House for a fundraising effort in aid of Ukrainian victims, with a total of £2,200 raised.

Raffles and auctions were held for items donated by a variety of local businesses, while a spread of native Ukrainian cuisine and culture was enjoyed by all in attendance.

See more of our gallery from the event, taken by photographer Steve Smailes:

