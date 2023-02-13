Lincolnshire dog returns to search for Turkey earthquake victims after injury
Colin is back doing what he does best
Colin the Lincolnshire search and rescue dog is back to work to find missing people from the earthquake rubble in Turkey, after he picked up a foot injury not long after his arrival in the disaster-struck nation.
Colin is there with four Lincolnshire firefighters on a national mission to help account for any victims of the recent horrifying earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Two earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.8 on the Richter scale hit the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras last week, and an international aid campaign is underway to help the victims.
Authorities say that over 35,000 people have died as a result of these tragedies, and it is the job of Colin and his human colleagues from Lincolnshire to find any missing people within the rubble.
Colin is joined by Group Manager Ashley Hildred, usually based at Nettleham, Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Lincoln South Crew Manager Mark Dungworth and experienced dog handler Neil Woodmansey on the mission.
The remarkable rescue of a 28-year-old man was shared by the Lincolnshire firefighters on Friday, February 10, and work has continued to help those suffering or lost in the earthquake damage.
Some amazing pictures sent through today from our Lincs firefighters in Turkey including these from a live rescue of a 28 year old man yesterday by the @UK_ISAR_TEAM . pic.twitter.com/dqMZvqSIsw
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) February 10, 2023
Colin was not present for this rescue after he picked up an injury to his paw on Thursday, which required a few stitches.
However, Colin was not to be defeated that easily and has now recovered to the point where he is back out helping his team find people.
