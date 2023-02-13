2 seconds ago

Lincolnshire dog returns to search for Turkey earthquake victims after injury

Colin is back doing what he does best
Colin the search dog was sidelined in his work to find trapped victims of the earthquakes in Turkey after he picked up a foot injury. But he is back amongst it now. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Colin the Lincolnshire search and rescue dog is back to work to find missing people from the earthquake rubble in Turkey, after he picked up a foot injury not long after his arrival in the disaster-struck nation.

Colin is there with four Lincolnshire firefighters on a national mission to help account for any victims of the recent horrifying earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.8 on the Richter scale hit the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras last week, and an international aid campaign is underway to help the victims.

The four Lincolnshire-based firefighters, along with Colin the search dog, waiting at the airport for their flight to Turkey. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

Authorities say that over 35,000 people have died as a result of these tragedies, and it is the job of Colin and his human colleagues from Lincolnshire to find any missing people within the rubble.

Colin is joined by Group Manager Ashley Hildred, usually based at Nettleham, Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Lincoln South Crew Manager Mark Dungworth and experienced dog handler Neil Woodmansey on the mission.

The remarkable rescue of a 28-year-old man was shared by the Lincolnshire firefighters on Friday, February 10, and work has continued to help those suffering or lost in the earthquake damage.

Colin was not present for this rescue after he picked up an injury to his paw on Thursday, which required a few stitches.

However, Colin was not to be defeated that easily and has now recovered to the point where he is back out helping his team find people.

Colin needed stitches, but it wasn’t long before he was back to work. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

