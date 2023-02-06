Lincolnshire family to appear on Channel 4 show following businesses abroad
The duo will appear on five episodes this week
The ambitious acquisition of a Spanish hotel by one Lincolnshire family will be aired on popular Channel 4 show A New Life In The Sun this week.
A New Life In The Sun follows British people on their quests for new sunny surroundings as they set up businesses abroad, and it is currently onto its eighth series.
The upcoming episodes, which air daily during the working week at 4pm on Channel 4, will track the progress of Lincolnshire family Grace and Rob, who take the plunge to buy a Spanish hotel.
Grace and Rob will appear daily on the show from Monday, February 6 to Friday, February 10, as they begin their new journey in Spain.
The show will explore all of the excitement and hardship that comes with a new business, particularly the rising cost of managing bills and renovation.
Grace and Rob take on surprises, new surroundings, new cultures and much more in A New Life In The Sun, which you can watch at 4pm each day on Channel 4 or on catch-up via the All 4 app or website.
