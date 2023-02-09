Objections to plans for ‘out of character’ Burton Waters homes
There have been dozens of objections
Burton Waters residents are “shocked” at the number of new homes which could be built in the area.
An application was submitted last year for 66 houses and bungalows along the Foss Dyke.
At least 50 comments, which are mostly negative, have been received by West Lindsey District Council from local residents.
They have criticised the development for being “out of character” for the retirement area near Lincoln.
A Park Lane resident said: “The selling point of theses areas is peace, tranquillity and security for mature users.
“Cramming in what is essentially a very densely-populated family housing estate, with no recreational areas, into such an area will change the ambience of the area dramatically in terms of light pollution, traffic volume and noise.”
Another resident from Ellisons Quay wrote: “The proposal is far too dense and not in keeping with the surrounding area. Initial proposals suggested were for far fewer dwellings, which were mooted previously to be bungalows.”
The application from Rippon Homes lays out plans for two and three bedroom bungalows along with three and four bedroom houses.
One resident said they weren’t opposed to development on the area in principle but were “shocked” at number of dwellings.
Another person from Willow Road described it as a “housing estate which is totally out character and will have a detrimental effect on many of the residents who live here.”
Documents submitted to the council said the development would “make a substantial positive contribution to the character and environment at Burton Waters and provides the opportunity to develop a high quality sustainable scheme which follows all the current principles of urban design”.
The application is currently open for comments, and will be determined by West Lindsey District Council at a later date.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.