£1.25m asking price on luxurious 8-bedroom former vicarage near Spalding

Could be a house, could be a hotel!
This historic former vicarage is now a beautiful home. | Photo: Fine & Country

A historic Grade II listed Georgian mansion near Spalding, which used to be a vicarage, has been listed on the market at over £1 million – and it isn’t hard to see why.

This handsome red brick building is found in the corner of rural south Lincolnshire, between Long Sutton and Little Sutton, and it catches the eye immediately.

It is Grade II listed and used to be a vicarage, as well as a county council care home before it was converted into a luxurious family home.

The property, which has eight bedrooms and a coach house annex across a 6,589 sq. ft plot of land, has been listed on the market by Fine & Country at a guide price of £1,250,000. (View the full listing here)

It has potential to be converted into a hotel, spa or even education facility, subject to planning and change of use, or it can be kept as an impressive family home.

A gorgeous plot of rural land. | Photo: Fine & Country

The coach house annex has two bedrooms and an open plan reception room, while former stables on the site have been changed into office space, though could potentially be even more annex accommodation.

Outside it is equally beautiful, with mature grounds of around 2.5 acres to explore or even glance at through stunning French windows.

See more photos of the property below:

An immediate feeling of glamour on entry. | Photo: Fine & Country

Each room is brightly and uniquely decorated. | Photo: Fine & Country

Vintage features remain a constant | Photo: Fine & Country

It has a coach house annex and converted stables that are now office spaces. | Photo: Fine & Country

