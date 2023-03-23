40 dates added to Red Arrows’ 2023 summer schedule
Including the Isle of Man TT and Great North Run
The Red Arrows are gearing up to take to the skies for more than 40 events across the United Kingdom in 2023.
The RAF aerobatic display team’s summer schedule includes some of the country’s biggest airshows, representing Lincolnshire on a national and global scale.
It will be the first Red Arrows season since the team’s well-documented move to RAF Waddington, following the closure of former home, RAF Scampton.
Performances start with a double header at the Midlands Air Festival on June 2 and 3, rounding off with another two displays at the IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow on September 16 and 17.
Between those dates are appearances at the Isle of Man TT on June 8, the Armed Forces Day National Event on June 24, the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13 and 14, and the Great North Run on September 10.
The Reds will travel as afar as Peterhead in Scotland and Bournemouth on England’s South Coast throughout their 2023 schedule, as well as appearing across the weekend of July 14 for the popular Royal International Air Tattoo.
To see a full breakdown of the Red Arrows’ summer 2023 schedule, as well as links to each event they are attending, visit the RAF’s website.
Preparations have already begun for this season, with three days of practice flights arranged at RAF Waddington at the end of March.
A notable absence from the initial list is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where the Red Arrows are regular features for a pre-race flypast.
F1’s governing body banned pre-race military flypasts for the 2022 season, but the Reds were exempt from this ruling and took to the Silverstone skies last year ahead of the high-speed motorsport race.
However, all hope is not lost for a Red Arrows return to the British Grand Prix in 2023, as the RAF say additional shows are pending confirmation, and will be added to the schedule when available.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.