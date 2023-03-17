Five Guys Lincoln location works underway
Negotiations are at a very advanced stage
Discussions are at a very advanced stage for American chain Five Guys to take over a restaurant unit on Lincoln’s Brayford Pool.
The Lincolnite has been told that plans are in the works to occupy the former Handmade Burger Co, which has been closed since last summer.
After months of being quiet, activity was seen at the building on Thursday evening, with several cars parked outside.
Five Guys, which is well known for its burgers and hot dogs, is already advertising for an assistant manager.
It is now looking to secure planning and licensing permission before opening the venue, although a date hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Handmade Burger Co previously fell into administration last summer and closed its doors for the second time – less than a year on from a takeover by a former employee.
Five Guys have said they are unable to reveal more about their plans at this stage.
The American chain first launched in the UK in 10 years ago.
It has over 17,000 branches across the US after being established in 1987 by the Murrell family in Virginia.
Five Guys also boasts 250,000 possible burger order combinations, saying “customisation is truly what makes Five Guys stand out, as foodies are able to create their very own burger recipe.”
It comes as rival burger chain Wendy’s is also preparing to open in Lincoln in the near future.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.