Bupa to close up to three private dentists in Lincolnshire

Many already struggle to see a dentist

A Lincolnshire Bupa dentist is to close and two more are under review amid a dentist shortage.

The national chain has announced plans to close its Skegness branch later this year.

The locations in Sleaford and Boston will also be under review as part of changes that will affect 85 dental practices nationwide, the Daily Mail reports.

The private healthcare company says it has been forced to make the changes due to difficulty recruiting dentists, as well as higher energy costs.

Mark Allan, the general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need.

“For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.

“We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.

“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”

Lincolnshire is already a ‘dental desert’ where residents have great difficulty in accessing treatment.

43% told a recent survey they have no access to an NHS dentist.

It was recently reported that people resorted to pulling their own tooth and other DIY solutions when they experienced pain and discomfort.

