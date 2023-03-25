Dambuster’s grandson wants history retained at RAF Scampton
The airbase was home to 617 Squadron
The grandson of former Dambuster George “Johnny” Johnson says it’s “important that the Squadron and its history is remembered” amid controversial plans for RAF Scampton.
Over 42,000 people have now signed the petition against the former airbase to be used as an immigrant detention centre.
The airbase was once home to RAF’s 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous “Dambusters” raid,
Richard Bartlam is the grandson of George “Johnny” Johnson, the last original member of the raid who sadly died on December 7, 2022 at the age of 101.
Mr Bartlam told BBC Look North: “It’s important that the squadron and its history is remembered and, yes ideally it would be in where it started but as long as the history is retained that’s the important bit.”
Stained Glass maker Claire Williamson added: “It was where the 617 Squadron was formed so I don’t think the base should be completely converted into something else. The heritage of Scampton needs to stay there.”
West Lindsey District Council face their £300m investment deal for the site being scuppered by the plan.
Almost everyone in Lincolnshire seems to be united against the plans, with only the Home Secretary in favour.
It was recently revealed they could be housed in shipping containers on the runway.
