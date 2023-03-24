Grantham College students meet F1 star Lando Norris and The Stig
A great opportunity for the creative course students
It was a day to remember for Grantham College’s creative courses students who took part in a promotional shoot for Formula One driver Lando Norris.
They also got the chance to meet Ben Collins, best known as The Stig from BBC’s Top Gear.
The day was organised by former Grantham College student Will Kerr, who is now the lead apparel designer for Quadrant, a brand operated by McLaren’s F1 sensation Lando Norris.
A handful of students, studying a range of courses including media and art & design, were invited to the Santa Pod Raceway in Northampton for a chance to meet Lando.
The students were able to mix with professional photographers and filmmakers, overseeing how promotional photoshoots are conducted and managed, before taking their own images and film.
Lecturer at Grantham College, Wendy Turner, described the experience as fantastic and said it was good to catch up with her old student Will.
“It was great to see Will working with such high-profile people and enjoying his job. Our students go on to work within the creative industries across all disciplines, it certainly was an inspirational day for the students.”
