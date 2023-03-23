Is it Christmas already?! Fizzco open 2,500 sq ft festive showroom

A chance for clients to see Fizzco’s latest Christmas decorations

Lincoln’s Christmas decoration specialists, Fizzco, have opened their large showroom to bring the early festive spirit to the city.

The 2,500 sq ft showroom opens from March to September this year, displaying the range of seasonal displays Fizzco, suppliers of last year’s City of Lincoln Christmas decorations, will offer for 2023.

It will be located at Unit 29 of the Lincoln Enterprise Park on Newark Road, and offers a near-year round glimpse into the Christmas season.

The opening will allow for retailers, distributers and trade customers to get a first look at products before they are installed as displays.

A new year brings with it a new design, as Fizzco’s showroom will feature large-scale bespoke installations, Christmas Grottos, giant trees and plenty of Instagrammable selfie spots.

The showroom has taken two months to build, and bookings are now being taken for visits.

Wendy Clarkson, Company Director, Fizzco, explains: “The showroom is a space we use to bring Christmas to life.

“It enables our clients to see products from their displays before we install the products, so they don’t just have to see 2D simulations of their concepts.

“This allows our clients to fully understand and appreciate the great impacts our products create.

“Visiting the showroom is a must if you’re looking to create a seasonal display this year.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now