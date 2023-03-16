Lincolnshire child rapist jailed for 25 years

A dangerous Grantham man who was convicted of a string of sexual offences against four victims over two decades was today (Thursday) sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

Christopher Manning, 38, of Dalton Close, was also made the subject of an extended licence period of four years once he is released from custody making a total sentence of 29 years.

Manning was found guilty of 21 charges, including rapes, after a three week trial earlier this year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard two of Manning’s victims were children when they were raped.

Passing sentence, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Manning she had concluded that he was a dangerous offender.

Judge Sjolin Knight explained Manning would therefore be subject to an extended licence period of four years on his eventual release from custody to protect the public.

The Judge told Manning: “I am satisfied you take delight in abusing children and have done so since you were a child.”

Judge Sjolin Knight said Mannig also contacted girls online, and developed an interest in looking for indecent images which led to his arrest when he contacted an undercover officer called “Dave.”

The Judge told Manning he showed no concern for his victims during his trial, accusing them of lying and going on the offensive.

“You are 38. You donated a kidney to your father. There is no other mitigation.”

Judge Sjolin Knight said Manning’s online activity also made her concerned about his interest in babies.

Manning was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and must also register as a sex offender for life.

Impact statements from Manning’s victims were read out in court. One woman described how she suffered flashbacks and nightmares, but was now finally getting justice.

Another victim said she did not trust anyone except her immediate family. A third victim added: “The impact of the crime on me has been significant.”

In total Manning was convicted of seven rape charges, two charges of indecent assault, three charges of sexual assault, three charges of making indecent photographs of children, two charges of causing or inciting a person to engage in sexual activity, one charge of sexual activity with a child, one charge of sexual communication with a child, one charge of encouraging or assisting an offence and one charge of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under-13.

Manning was arrested on 25 February last year and denied all the offences when he gave evidence during his trial.

The offences occurred over 20 years and began when Manning was a child himself.

The court heard there was a significant disparity in age between Manning and some of his victims. All his victims are entitled to anonymity for life.

Karen Walton, mitigating, conceded Manning is someone who would present a considerable risk in the future and would require management once he is released from a long sentence starting at the age of 38.

Miss Walton urged the sentences for when Manning was a juvenile to reflect his age at the time.

“Any sentence he gets today is going to be very long, and before any release he will have to go before the parole board.”

Miss Walton said she could not speak of any remorse from Manning as he does not except the offences.

Judge Sjolin Knight also praised the support given by the National Crime Agency to the victims.

