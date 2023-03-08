Overturned lorry accident caused by deer running across A1
The driver suffered minor injuries
Lincolnshire Police believe that a crash which saw a lorry overturn and block the southbound route of the A1 near Grantham was caused by a deer running into the road.
The incident happened at around midday on Wednesday and saw the A1 between the B6326 near Newark-on-Trent and the B1174 near Grantham closed by emergency services.
A heavy goods vehicle had overturned and blocked the entire southbound carriageway, as well as appearing to damage the central railings on the A1.
The cause of this is now suspected to be a deer running out in front of the lorry.
The driver suffered minor injuries during the incident and the lorry is still in situ at the time of reporting, with an estimation of around 5.30pm for when the road may return to normal.
Until then, officers have moved the lorry to one carriageway to allow traffic to pass through.
