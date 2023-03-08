The A15 road changes for RAF Waddington’s Cobra Warrior exercise

See the list of changes below

RAF Waddington’s International Exercise is underway, with temporary changes on Lincs roads lasting until early April.

Exercise Cobra Warrior has seen several nations join together for a military exercise at RAF Waddington, with the event due to last for another four weeks.

Temporary traffic changes around the base have been in place since the exercise began on Monday February 27, and will conclude on Friday April 7.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are very happy to be supporting our Armed Forces in this way.

“The temporary measures that are being put in place will help traffic flow around Waddington over the coming weeks. It’s good to be doing our part like this to help with the success of the exercise.”

The list of changes in effect is as below – these will remain in place until the conclusion of the RAF exercise. It is worth noting that these temporary changes may be adapted further to meet unforeseen needs as the exercise continues.

The following routes are under ‘No waiting and No loading’ cones:

* B1178 White Lane: from B1178 Tower Lane to A607 Grantham Road (including the layby approach to High Dike).

* A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

* B1178 Tower Lane: from A15 Sleaford Road and B1178 White Lane.

* A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Mere Road.

There is a 40mph speed limit in force along the following roads as described:

* A15 Sleaford Road: A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to a point no more than 700 meters South East of the junction with A15 Sleaford Road roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary).

* A15 Sleaford Road: from B1178 Mere Road to B1178 Tower Lane.

There is a 30mph speed limit in force along the following road as described:

* A15 Sleaford Road: from a point no more than 700 meters South East of A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary) to B1178 Mere Road.

An ‘Urban Clearway Order – No waiting and no loading at any time’ instruction is in place along:

* A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Rd Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

Bloxholm Lane – full length

In addition to the measures above, Northern Layby High Dike on the B1178 White Lane will be closed for the duration of the exercise.

Road users travelling in the areas immediately around the base are also being advised by the Police to be aware of increased traffic and plane spotters in-situ over the coming weeks.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.