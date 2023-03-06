Yellow weather warning as Lincolnshire set for heavy snow

The Met Office predicts snow later this week

A snow warning will be in place for most of Lincolnshire later this week.

The yellow warning from the Met Office means that there could be “significant disruption” on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy snow is predicted from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

Most of Lincolnshire is likely to see snow, with only the east coast and the southern edge of the county exempt from the warning.

The north and Midlands will also likely see flurries across those two days.

The Met Office advises there is “a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur”.

There’s also “a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers”, as well as communities potentially being cut off.

The Met Office publishes guidance on how to stay safe during snow warnings.

