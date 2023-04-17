Convicted rapist who absconded from Lincolnshire prison arrested
He was on the run for over four months
A convicted sex offender who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in November last year has now been arrested.
Paul Marshall, 54, was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.
Lincolnshire Police and their Nottinghamshire colleagues have been investigating since Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on November 22 last year.
Humberside Police shared an appeal last week saying they believe “Paul may now be in the Bridlington area” in East Yorkshire, and he was arrested in the Humberside area. This comes after there were previous sightings of him in Mansfield town centre, and in Doncaster.
On Monday (April 17), Lincolnshire Police said: “A 54-year-old man who was wanted after absconding from HMP North Sea Camp, in November, has been arrested. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman previously said the “fault lies with the system that puts people in the wrong kind of prison” after Marshall absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.
The local MP later told The Lincolnite that, despite it being the first abscond since a tightening of the open prison system, it was a “sign of failure”.
He added that it is important to look at various factors when considering those placed in open prisons.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now