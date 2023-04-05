Decade in jail for Lincolnshire man who sexually abused girl

The judge said he had seen no sign of remorse

A Holbeach man who was convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl was today (Wed) jailed for ten years.

Tom Louth, 36, formerly of East Elloe Avenue, was found guilty of three sexual assault charges and two offences of assault by penetration after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

All the offences occured over a short period in May 2020.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, told the court: “The impact on her (the victim) has been significant.”

Mr Stanford added: “This victim was particularly vulnerable because of personal circumstances.”

In her impact statement, which Mr Stanford read out in court, the victim who can not be identified, said Louth had taken everything away from her.

She described having nightmares and being unable to get back to sleep, and suffering trauma from the court proceedings.

The court heard how the victim found it hard to be near men and develop relationships.

David Webster, mitigating, told the court Louth had no previous convictions but was aware he now faced a substantial prison sentence.

Mr Webster said Louth had been a had been a hardworking husband.

“He has ruined at least two lives,” Mr Webster added. “He is very conscious of that.”

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said he had seen the victim give evidence and heard her impact statement.

“I am overwhelmingly of the view she has suffered psychological harm,” Judge House said. “She will be troubled for some time.”

The Judge added: “Fortunately she found the courage to tell someone.”

Judge House also said he had seen no sign of remorse from Louth and hoped the strength of character shown by his victim would help her going forward.

Louth was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to register as a sex offender for life.