Elderly man dies after “medical difficulty” in Grantham

Fire crews are dealing with structural concerns at the address

A man in his 80s has died at a house in Grantham after reports of a “medical difficulty”.

Officers and fire crews were called to an address on Sandcliffe Road in Grantham at just before 8am on Monday morning.

Police were responding to reports of a person in medical difficulty at the property, and sadly that man, aged in his 80s, has been confirmed as dead.

Fire crews remain on the scene to deal with structural concerns at the property, and police have informed the victim’s next of kin.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a person in medical difficulty at an address in Sandcliffe Road, Grantham, at 7.55am today (3 April).

“Sadly, a man in his 80s is confirmed to have died. His next of kin are aware, and we would ask that their privacy be respected.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and we are now preparing a file for the Coroner.

“Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are on scene due to some structural concerns with the property.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a residential property on Sandcliffe Road, Grantham this morning just before 8am due to structural safety concerns.

“Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen stations attended.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.