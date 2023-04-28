Fitness gym in Lincoln’s Cornhill closes down

A new gym company will open there soon

The énergie Fitness gym in Lincoln’s Cornhill has closed down after the owners made the decision to “step away from the business with immediate effect”.

The boutique gym was opened on the first floor of the building at 31 Sincil Street, between Lakeland and Seasalt, by Lee Kilby and his wife Tamsin on October 11, 2019.

A poster in the window of the gym says it closed on Monday, April 24.

A new gym is expected to open in the premises soon.

The Lincolnite has also seen a copy of an email the gym sent to members on Monday, which said: “The current owners of énergie Fitness Lincoln City have made the decision to step away from the business with immediate effect.

“The gym will be closed as of 9pm on April 24. We recommend that you cancel your direct debit as unfortunately direct debt collection timings may mean processing of your direct debit has already started.

“The owner of the property is in the latter stages of discussions with a number of gym operators to reopen as a gym imminently.”

According to its website there are “no memberships available at this club” for énergie Fitness Lincoln City. However, there are membership plans showing as available for the branch on Flavian Road.

The Lincolnite has also contacted énergie Fitness Lincoln City for a response.

