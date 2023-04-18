Local Elections 2023: What are the biggest issues in Lincoln right now?

Tell us what you think in our survey

There are plenty of issues facing Lincoln residents ahead of next month’s local elections, and The Lincolnite is asking what matters to you.

Voters will be rushing to the polls on Thursday, May 4 to have their say on who they want to represent them on City of Lincoln Council.

The council will be putting a third of its 33 seats up for grabs this year – one seat for each ward – and over 45 hopeful candidates are hoping to claim one for themselves.

We want to hear what are the most pressing issues facing the city for you.

RAF Scampton

Last month, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick confirmed that up to 2000 asylum seekers are to be housed in portacabins at RAF Scampton.

While it’s understood that the housing centre will be temporary, no indication has been given on how long that will be.

The news has sparked an outcry from residents as hundreds of migrants are expected to travel into Lincoln city centre.

A number of city candidates are pledging to fight the move as some believe the site is unsuitable for such accommodation due to its layout and the metal fences surrounding it.

Cost of living crisis

With utility bills continuing to rise, residents across the city are also looking for new solutions to the ongoing financial crisis.

Soaring energy prices have also led to an increase in council tax, as members of the council voted to approve a 2.99 per cent rise in March.

It comes on top of a 4.99 per cent increase by Lincolnshire County Council and a 5.41 per cent rise for Lincolnshire Police’s precept.

Leaders across all parties have pledged to support those impacted by the ongoing issue.

Lincoln Christmas Market

The cancellation of Lincoln Christmas Market in February due to it getting too big caused controversy across Lincoln.

The 2022 event was attended by record crowds of 320,000 people but sparked complaints about overcrowding across uphill parts of the city.

Instead, the Labour-led city council said it would be replacing the annual four-day event with a range of smaller activities across the whole year.

The Tories have labelled the move one of City of Lincoln Council’s biggest failures and have vowed to reinstate the popular market if elected.

Housing

Calls for better social housing have increased following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in 2020.

Coroners found that the young child died after having prolonged exposure to mould in Rochdale social housing. Shortly after, 319 complaints were made by Lincoln council housing tenants in just two months.

Meanwhile the council warned of very long waits for social housing, with the cost of living crisis causing additional strain.

For the full list of candidates, click the link here.

