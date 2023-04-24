Local Elections 2023: What do South Kesteven groups promise?

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Spanning across 30 wards, all of South Kesteven’s 56 seats will be up for election.

The district council is currently made up of 36 Conservative councillors, alongside three AllianceSK members, four Democratic Independents, three Independents, four unaligned Independents, two Labour and Co-operative and three Liberal Democrats.

For the full list of candidates

It could take a massive sweep to knock the Tories from their perch due to the fractured nature of the opposition.

A number of Conservative councillors, including George Chivers, Hannah Westropp, Jane Kingman and Jill Thomas, have all chosen to not to run in this year’s local election.

However, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew’s has chosen to return to the party after leaving in January this year.

We asked party and group leaders what they would deliver if elected. Here’s what they had to say.

Alliance SK/Independents – Ashley Baxter

First, let me be clear that I don’t speak for all Independents. By definition, Independents are not constrained by the instructions, policies or dogma of any other person or political party. We can therefore express our uncensored opinions and speak freely and publicly on behalf of residents.

South Kesteven has developed a culture of secrecy, where debate takes place behind closed doors within workshops, briefings and private sessions. Most Independents would agree that most council decisions should be made in public. We will make the council more open to scrutiny by reversing the recent Conservative decisions to restrict public questions.

In recent times, SKDC Conservatives have launched and then abandoned four separate companies costing taxpayers millions of pounds. They have failed on housing, recycling, carbon reduction, and don’t even get me started on leisure! An administration of Independents collaborating and co-operating with each other will result in much better services.

Conservatives – Kelham Cooke

South Kesteven is a special corner of Lincolnshire, it has been an incredibly challenging four years with the covid pandemic and increased cost of living. Our team of Conservative Councillors however have continued to reform South Kesteven District Council. We have a fresh and energetic team of councillors and candidates with four key areas of delivery around our priorities of; growing our economy and protecting our environment, building homes & stronger communities and promoting arts and culture.

We continue to keep our council tax low as one of the lowest charging district councils in the country, we will always put South Kesteven first, and continue to promote our area as one of the best places to live, work and visit

There is so much in South Kesteven that we value, and with a team of determined elected Conservatives who have the vision and team work, we can continue to deliver.

Democratic Independents/Independents – Philip Knowles

During the last 4 years, the Tory-led administration has delivered a catalogue of broken promises and failed policies, too many to list here: the leisure centres shambles – Council owned companies created and disbanded at huge cost – The housing in special measures.

One party hegemony supported by rows of nodding heads voting as they are instructed fails the district and the electorate. They are devoid of plans to improve services, to tackle climate change and to manage the major financial shortfall that will be faced over the next two years.

A radical change in administration is vital for the future of South Kesteven.

By voting Independent we can assemble a group of Councillors to change the decision making process one that is truly collaborative, utilising the best talents and experience across the chamber with sound analysis and judgement, and imaginative, innovative solutions for the financial problems we have.

Green – Anne Gayfer

Greens are putting forward more candidates than ever before and we expect to see more people voting for the party – Why?

There has never been a more important local election. Over 13 years, Government cuts have left councils desperately short of money. We need different and kinder politics so we can work together to understand and prioritise local solutions.

We know you are concerned about town centres, traffic congestion, air quality, loss of sports facilities, such as swimming pools and green spaces, and inadequate medical facilities. We have a serious lack of affordable housing. Our area is well-linked to the rest of the country and we could be a centre of excellence for green industry, but we are likely to be marginalised by plans for the East Midlands Freeport.

Although our common passion is to improve the planet for future generations, our priorities are yours. We will listen and take action. It’s hard to understand what the council does and we would like to change this.

Labour – Lee Steptoe

The Conservatives have dominated SKDC since 1999 and the district is crying out for change that only Labour can provide.

The Tory administration has wasted huge sums of money recently on failed vanity projects: £2 million on the failure to secure a ‘university centre’, over a million on failed outsourcing of basic council services, which are now being brought back in-house.

The latest folly was a proposal for £900,000 to move customer services into the cinema complex, which will also possibly accommodate Grantham’s library.

Time and time again the Tories have wasted public money, whilst failing to invest in the council housing they promised in 2019, and the existing stock suffers from mould and neglect. They have taken incompetence to a new level.

Labour councillors would spend your money wisely growing the local economy, delivering jobs and creating sound public finances, whilst investing in the vulnerable in our communities.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats were contacted but hadn’t responded at the time of publication

Reform UK Reform UK was contacted but hadn’t responded at the time of publication. Social Democratic Party The Social Democratic Party was contacted but hadn’t responded at the time of publication