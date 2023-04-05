Migrant camp preparations underway at RAF Scampton

Noticeable changes can be seen at RAF Scampton as the Home Office begins preparations for the controversial migrant camp.

Signage around the former RAF base has been taken down, leaving the front gate completely bare.

The site’s monument to the Red Arrows at the entrance has also been removed.

The Home Office says physical works to make it suitable for housing up to 2000 asylum seekers are set to begin shortly, although site investigation specialists have already been spotted on site.

The changes are the first physical signs of the former RAF base’s new use, which have caused outcry in the local community.

West Lindsey District Council is looking at legal action against the Home Office to prevent the plans from going forwards. It says it remains committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) first announced it would be closing the base in 2018 as part of cost-saving measures, moving Lincolnshire’s own aerobatics display team to RAF Waddington and deploying other personnel elsewhere.

A parade celebrating 106 years of history at RAF Scampton helped mark the occasion in September last year, exploring its pivotal role during war and peace.

It’s since been announced that the base will be used to house up to 2,000 migrants while they await processing.

In total there will be 3,700 men housed across RAF Scampton and another surplus military site in Wethersfield in Essex.

The news was confirmed by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick during a House of Commons speech on Wednesday, March 29, but has sparked outcry from residents as it has thrown a spanner into the gears of an ambitious £300 million heritage, tourism and enterprise project which promised them thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

Leaders labelled it a ‘landmark deal’, but there are now concerns over whether it will happen at all. Banners with the tagline ‘Save our Scampton’ have appeared across the area as a result.