Migrant camp preparations underway at RAF Scampton

The controversial plan is materialising
RAF Scampton signs have been removed | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Noticeable changes can be seen at RAF Scampton as the Home Office begins preparations for the controversial migrant camp.

Signage around the former RAF base has been taken down, leaving the front gate completely bare.

The site’s monument to the Red Arrows at the entrance has also been removed.

The Home Office says physical works to make it suitable for housing up to 2000 asylum seekers are set to begin shortly, although site investigation specialists have already been spotted on site.

The changes are the first physical signs of the former RAF base’s new use, which have caused outcry in the local community.

West Lindsey District Council is looking at legal action against the Home Office to prevent the plans from going forwards. It says it remains committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.

‘Save our Scampton’ signs have appeared across the area | Photo: James Turner

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) first announced it would be closing the base in 2018 as part of cost-saving measures, moving Lincolnshire’s own aerobatics display team to RAF Waddington and deploying other personnel elsewhere.

A parade celebrating 106 years of history at RAF Scampton helped mark the occasion in September last year, exploring its pivotal role during war and peace.

It’s since been announced that the base will be used to house up to 2,000 migrants while they await processing.

In total there will be 3,700 men housed across RAF Scampton and another surplus military site in Wethersfield in Essex.

The news was confirmed by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick during a House of Commons speech on Wednesday, March 29, but has sparked outcry from residents as it has thrown a spanner into the gears of an ambitious £300 million heritage, tourism and enterprise project which promised them thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

Leaders labelled it a ‘landmark deal’, but there are now concerns over whether it will happen at all. Banners with the tagline ‘Save our Scampton’ have appeared across the area as a result.

1 hour ago

Buses were left queuing at Dover port for hours on end - and a Lincolnshire driver has shared details of his 58 hour trip to Italy. | Photo: Dave Stewart

A Sleaford coach driver who got stuck in the Dover port chaos saw a day-long coach trip drag on  for 58 hours.

Driver Dave Stewart, 26, was driving a Bland’s coach full of Bristol school children on an Easter holidays trip to Sauze d’Oulx, near Turin in Italy.

The coach set off from the school at 4pm on Saturday, April 1, but was already delayed by three hours because of delays at Dover port.

The coach ran into queue troubles at Dover, like hundreds of others over the weekend. | Photo: Dave Stewart

Coaches were left waiting in packed queues at the Kent port of Dover over the weekend.

Delays of several hours were reported due to the need for individually processing each vehicle that passes through.

It comes after the introduction of new processes brought in as a result of Brexit, which Downing Street now say played a part in the queues, despite ministers initially denying this in interviews.

Poor weather and high volumes of traffic were also blamed.

| Photo: Dave Stewart

Upon arriving at the port, Dave said the coach was was turned away from Dover and sent to a truck stop to wait for another ferry.

The coach was booked for the 9.30pm Saturday night ferry, and ended up boarding the 9.10pm Sunday night one instead – a full 24 hours later.

This routine trip to Italy, which usually takes 16 to 18 hours, ended up taking 58 hours.

Thankfully, the children have now arrived and can enjoy their holidays.

The great news is that the kids did eventually arrive for their holiday – just a couple of days later than expected! | Photo: Dave Stewart

Dave said that communication was “non-existent” between drivers and border staff.

No food and only “a small amount of water” was handed out to passengers on the hundreds of coaches waiting in queues.

Dave said: “The only updates we could get were from other drivers we know and on social media.

“The only updates we got time wise were through other drivers too. We did not hear anything from any staff at Dover.”

The trip saw them go to Sauze d’Oulx near Turin. | Photo: Dave Stewart

He continues: “It is a worry that these issues are happening more often. We were stuck at Dover and Calais in February half term for approximately six hours each way. It’s simply not good enough.

“These delays are quite rightly putting passengers off using coaches – there could be a loss of business due to them.

“The kids were in good spirits as they were excited to be going on holiday, and they were playing football, netball and dancing outside the coach while we were in the queues.

“However, they won’t have the same excitement for the journey home, which we expect to take just as long.

“It was stressful for us as drivers as we can only work for 21 hours with two of us driving so we were burning into our time, due to this we had to have an overnight stop just south of Calais.”

| Photo: Dave Stewart

2 hours ago

Two men from Grimsby have been arrested in a sweeping international operation against an online marketplace for stolen identities.

The FBI and Dutch National Police led the investigation into Genesis Market, which was taken offline yesterday.

The marketplace was a go-to service for criminals seeking to defraud victims, having hosted approximately 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from over two million people.

The NCA executed 31 co-ordinated warrants on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

24 people were arrested around the country, including the two Grimsby men, aged 34 and 36, who were detained on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act and fraud offences.

In total, the international operation resulted in around 120 arrests, over 200 searches, and close to 100 pieces of preventative activity carried out across the globe.

Genesis Market has been taken down by an international operation | Photo: NCA

The NCA’s Director General NECC and Threat Leadership, Rob Jones, said: “Behind every cyber criminal or fraudster is the technical infrastructure that provides them with the tools to execute their attacks and the means to benefit financially from their offending.

“Genesis Market was a prime example of such a service and was one of the most significant platforms on the criminal market. Its removal will be a huge blow to criminals across the globe.

“Targeting this infrastructure is at the core of the NCA’s efforts to disrupt the highest harm offenders and protect the public from those seeking to infiltrate their lives, stealing their identities and their money.

Genesis Market dealt in digital identities, offering “bots” that contained information collected from compromised devices through malicious attacks against both individuals and businesses across various sectors.

These bots provided criminals with access to sensitive data related to an individual’s identity, including cookies, login credentials, and autofill form data, in real-time.

Officers making the arrest of a Grimsby man suspected of being involved with Genesis Market | Photo: NCA

The prices for these bots ranged from $0.70 to several hundred dollars, depending on the amount and type of stolen data, with the most expensive ones containing financial information that allowed access to online banking accounts.

The criminals could use this access to steal from their victims by transferring funds out of the accounts or using their credentials to purchase goods and services for their own benefit. They could also use the victim’s account to launder the profits of other criminal activities, known as money muling.

Members of the public can check whether their data has been compromised and accessed by criminals on Genesis Market by visiting https://www.politie.nl/checkyourhack and inputting their email address.

Those who have been affected are encouraged to report this, either to Action Fraud via their online portal, or Police Scotland by calling 101 if you live in Scotland.

