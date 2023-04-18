Police drones in ‘night flying’ exercise over Lincoln
Don’t be alarmed if you see them tonight
The Lincolnshire Police drone team will be “night flying” as part of a training exercise this evening, around Nettleham, Brayford, Lincoln and Saxilby.
Please don’t be concerned.
If you see them, they are more than happy to engage and answer any questions you may have.
