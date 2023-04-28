The May Bank Holiday bin collection changes to be aware of in Lincolnshire

Collection dates will be affected by three Bank Holidays in May

Parts of Greater Lincolnshire will have bin collection date changes during the triple Bank Holiday celebrations in May.

Everyone in the United Kingdom will be witness to three Bank Holidays in one month.

King Charles III’s Coronation joins the Early May and Spring Bank Holidays to make the month crammed with days off for many.

As a result, some of the councils in Lincolnshire have implemented changes to collection days to accommodate these Bank Holiday schedules, though most are remaining unaltered.

Here are the changes you need to be aware of in each area of Greater Lincolnshire for May bin collections.

North Kesteven

Black and brown bin collections that would usually fall on Monday, May 1 have been changed to Saturday, April 29 in North Kesteven.

This is the same for collections that usually fall on Monday, May 29, which is the Spring Bank Holiday. That has been changed to Saturday, May 27.

As for purple and purple-lidded collections that typically fall on Monday, May 8, Coronation day, this will remain as normal.

North Kesteven recently brought forward bin collections by an hour, and ask residents to now leave their bins out by 6.30am on the day of collection.

South Kesteven

Multiple changes have been outlined for Bank Holiday bin collections in South Kesteven this May.

Both black/silver and green bin collections in the district will move from May 1 to April 29, while the other two Bank Holidays will see no collections on the Monday.

In the week of both the Coronation Bank Holiday Monday and the Spring Bank Holiday, collection dates will push back one day each, from the Tuesday to the Saturday.

South Holland

In South Holland, the Early May Bank Holiday will see no changes to bin collections, but the month’s other two Bank Holidays will see services altered.

Coronation Bank Holiday will push collections back a day from Monday, May 8 to Tuesday, May 9, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday and Thursday to Friday etc.

The Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May will also have collection dates moved back 24 hours, meaning collections that usually take place on Monday, May 29 will now be on Tuesday, May 30.

As per changes implemented in May 2020, South Holland District Council asks residents to present waste and recycling no earlier than 6pm the day before collection, and 6am on the day of collection (or 7am for garden waste).

Lincoln

City of Lincoln Council has confirmed that all bin services remain unaffected through May, with Christmas being the only time where collections are changed from usual calendars.

If you are in Lincoln and expecting a collection, it will be at your usual time despite the three May Bank Holidays, with residents asked to put their bins out by 6.30am on collection day.

East Lindsey

East Lindsey will also follow suit with Lincoln in ensuring no changes to the bin collection calendar occur during the May Bank Holidays.

Collections of all bins will remain as normal in the district throughout May, despite the triple Bank Holidays that land on three of the five Mondays that month.

The council is reminding residents to put their bin out no later than 5.30am on the day of collection.

West Lindsey

There will be no changes to Bank Holiday bin collections in West Lindsey, according to the council.

West Lindsey District Council has said that Christmas will be the only time in 2023 where bin collections are altered from usual form.

To find your bin collection day, visit the WLDC website.

Boston

Boston Borough Council will operate as normal during May’s Bank Holiday bonanzas.

The only scheduled dates for non-working days in the 2023 bin collection calendar are Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

To check your bin collection dates for Boston, visit the Boston Borough Council website.

North East Lincolnshire

Residents in North East Lincolnshire will also witness no changes to their bin calendars this May.

North East Lincolnshire Council has kept the dates the same as usual despite the upcoming Bank Holidays.

For more information on bin rotas in the area, visit North East Lincolnshire Council’s website.

North Lincolnshire Council

Those in North Lincolnshire will also have the luxury of not having to worry about changes to the bin schedule this May.

Across all three Bank Holidays, the collection calendar will not be altered, meaning residents can expect regular bin collections.

People can check their collections dates on the North Lincolnshire Council website.

